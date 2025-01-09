Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From 9to5Mac: Next year’s MacBook Pro could be Apple’s biggest Mac upgrade ever.

° From MacRumors: It was recently reported that new Apple TV and new HomePod mini models will launch this year, and the devices are expected to have one thing in common.

° From Macworld: Apple could be planning an event in March or April, here’s what you need to know and what could launch.

° From BGR: Samsung is launching a hardware subscription service like the one Apple canceled.

° From Tom’s Hardware: TSMC’s Fab 21 in Arizona is gradually ramping up production, and recently it began to manufacture some of AMD’s Ryzen 9000-series processors for client PCs as well as some ingredients of Apple’s S9 system-in-package (SiP) for smart watches.

° From The Daily Upside: Apple wants in on the news business, but its News AI is alienating publishers.

° From FastCompany: Even as Meta abandoned its high-end VR/XR headset, Apple’s Vision Pro got some good news at CES this week.

° From Videogamer: Baldur’s Gate 3 – Mobile Turuk is a scam app designed to trick unsuspecting gamers into paying for a useless subscription.

