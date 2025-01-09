Apple is bringing “Severance” to the free streaming platform, Roku, “in an apparent bet that the influx of viewers will help drive new subscribers to its Apple TV+ streaming service,” according to “The Hollywood Reporter.”

Roku on Thursday said that the entire first season of Severance would be available on its Roku Channel for what it is calling an “exclusive fan experience,” which will run through Jan. 19.

In addition to the first season, Roku Channel will get a preview of season two of the Adam Scott-starring thriller, as well as behind-the-scenes content. Users will also be eligible for three free months of Apple TV+.

The 10-episode second season will debut globally on Apple TV+, with the first episode on Friday, January 17, 2025, followed by one episode every Friday through March 21.

The Emmy and Peabody Award-winning workplace thriller hails from executive producer and director Ben Stiller and stars Emmy Award nominee Scott, Lower, Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, Emmy Award winner John Turturro, Academy Award winner Christopher Walken, and Academy and Emmy Award winner Patricia Arquette. Season two welcomes new series regulars Sarah Bock and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson.

Here’s how the series is described: In “Severance,” Mark Scout (Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself. In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

