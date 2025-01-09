Eight Apple TV+ shows (and one commercial) have been nominated for the 29th annual Excellence in Production Design Awards. Following are the categories and nominees:

One-Hour Period Single-Camera Series

Pachinko: “Chapter 13”

Production Designer: Ruth Ammon

Palm Royale: “Maxine’s Like a Dellacorte”

Production Designer: Jon Carlos

One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series

Slow Horses: “Returns”

Production Designer: Choi Ho Man

One-Hour Fantasy Single-Camera Series

Silo: “Solo,” “Harmonium”

Production Designer: Nicole Northridge

Half-Hour Single-Camera Series

Emily in Paris: “The Grey Area,” “All Roads Lead to Rome”

Production Designer: Anne Seibel

Hacks: “Just For Laughs,” “Better Late”

Production Designer: Daniel Novotny

Only Murders in the Building: “Gates of Heaven,” “Valley of the Dolls”

Production Designer: Patrick Howe

Shrinking: “Jimmying,” “I Love Pain,” “Psychological Something-ism”

Production Designer: Cabot McMullen

COMMERCIALS

Apple Pay: “Plates”

Production Designer: François Audouy

You can find the complete list of nominees here. Winners will be announced on February 15.

