Apple CEO Tim Cook has posted that Apple will donate to the firefighting efforts in the Los Angeles area.

“The devastation caused by the fires in Los Angeles is heartbreaking,” he says. “Thank you to the incredible firefighters, first responders, and all those assisting for your heroic efforts. Apple will be donating to support the victims and recovery efforts on the ground.”

Five people have died, more than 2,000 structures have burned and at least 130,000 residents are under evacuation orders because of the wildfires burning across Los Angeles County, according to the LATimes.

Firefighters continued to battle multiple major wildfires. Much of Los Angeles County remains under a red flag warning through Friday night.

