Personal computer (PC) shipments during the fourth quarter of 2024 grew 1.8% from the prior year with global volumes reaching 68.9 million shipments, according to preliminary results from IDC. And it was good news for the Mac.

For the full year, PC vendors shipped 262.7 million PCs, up 1% from 2023, according to IDC. The research group says Apple sold 7 million Macs in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 5.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

IDC says Apple sold 22.9 million Macs in 2024 to tally 8.7% of the global PC market. That compares to 21.9 million Macs and 8.4% market share in 2023.

Apple is fourth among global PC vendors. Ahead of it are Lenovo (23.5% market share), HP (20.2% market share), and Dell (14.9% market share).

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related