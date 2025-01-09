Apple was the target of a patent infringement lawsuit from SiOnyx, for allegedly encroaching on patents for full-color night vision imaging sensors in September 2024. Naturally, Apple is fighting the allegations.

SiOnyx is a company that manufactures image sensors and camera components for low light vision applications. Their products are used in a variety of fields, including boating, hunting, surveillance, and imaging and camera technology for the U.S. Department of Defense.

As noted by AppleInsider, the lawsuit claims that Apple had infringed on the patents, referred to as “Pixel Isolation Elements, Devices, and Associated Methods,” discussing improvements to photosensitive devices. By using silicon-based photonics, the complaint said that companies could create smaller, lower-cost, and higher-performance photonic devices for imaging purposes.

In December, SiOnyx amended the complaint to include that Apple had pre-suit knowledge of three patents, reports law.com (a subscription is required to read the entire article).

Yesterday Apple responded to the complaint by filing a motion to strike some of the new allegations, the article adds. Working for Apple, attorney Michael D. Strapp of DLA Piper wanted for some of the case to be dismissed, because SiOnyx failed to state a claim.

