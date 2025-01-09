Apple and Goldman are allowing Apple Card users impacted by the fires in LA County to postpone payments, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman posted.

Apple says you can request enrollment in the Disaster Relief program with these notes:

° You can skip the payment due in the month you enroll.

° No interest in the month you enroll. Your standard purchase APR will apply in the following month.

° If your account is in good standing, it will remain current while enrolled.

° If your account is past due, it will not go further past due while enrolled. It will remain past due until all past due payments are made.

° If your spending was restricted, it may continue to be restricted.

You can contact Apple Card Support via Messages to be enrolled. You’ll need to do so before the end of the month, if you’re eligible. On your iPhone, open the Wallet app and tap Apple Card. Tap the More button, then tap Account Details, then Tap the Message button.

