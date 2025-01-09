Here are some of the announcements from this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas:

° Razer previewed several potential products, including Project Arielle, a next-generation conceptual gaming chair.

° KOAMTAC introduced the KDC1200 SmartSled, a rugged, slim, and versatile barcode scanner.

° CRUZ rolled out an upgraded StarryHub meeting projector and offered a preview of the new ETMax scanner series.

° Philips Hue unveiled next-gen AI-powered smart lighting and home security products.

° SenseRobot rolled out new additions to its home robotics range, including the SenseRobot Chess, SenseRobot 2-in-One , SenseRobot Go, SenseRobot 4-in-One, and the Light Wing Lamp.

° Altec Lansing introduced its new headphones lineup.

° Keyvault announced the U.S. launch of the K1, a device “that turns any smartphone into a secure, all-in-one car key.”

° BARROT unveiled Wi-Fi 7, LE Audio, and channel sounding solutions.

° StarTech.com released a new 140W GaN Wall Charger engineered for cool performance under extended full load use.

° Hohem unveiled the iSteady M7, “a groundbreaking product designed to push the boundaries of smartphone stabilization.”

° AIMA Technology Group rolled out its 2025 eBike lineup

