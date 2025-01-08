Apple TV+ shows have been nominated for four Screen Actor Guild (SAG) awards.

Gary Oldman of “Slow Horses” is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series. Harrison Ford of “Shrinking” is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series. “Slow Horses” is nominated in the category for “Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series,” while the whole cast of “Shrinking” is up for the equivalent award for comedy series.

You can find the complete list of nominees here. Winners will be announced on Sunday, February 23.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related