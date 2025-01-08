Apple reportedly fired around 50 employees at its headquarters in Cupertino, California after finding that these employees indulged in monetary fraud, according to India Today.

Of the fired employees, six have been named by authorities in the Bay Area and warrants have been issued against them, the article adds. The firings involve misuse of Apple’s Matching Grants program.

The program matches Apple employee contributions of money or volunteer time to eligible charities. When an employee gives money to a qualified charitable organization, Apple will match the gift one-for-one. There’s no minimum donation amount or limit on the number of donations per year.

The tech giant will match volunteer time and monetary donations up to a total of the local currency equivalent of US$10,000 per calendar year. When an employee spends time volunteering for an eligible organization, Apple donates US$25 to that organization for each hour volunteered.

India Today says the fired employees worked with select non-profit organizations to exploit the program. Donations, including matched portions by Apple, were purportedly funneled back to employees.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related