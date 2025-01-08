Here are some of the announcements from this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas:

° LG showcased a new Ultrafine 6K monitor. It’s a 32-inch display with Thunderbolt 5. Pricing and availability haven’t been announced.

° LaCie is offering a Thunderbolt 5 Rugged SSD Pro5 drive. It’s now available to order for US$399 for the 2TB version and $599 for the 4TB model.

° Satechi previewed its new OntheGo collection of wireless chargers. The collection will be available in quarter two at Satechi.net, with prices ranging from $69.99 to $99.99.

° UnifyDrive previewed a NAS device with a built-in display.

° BitmoLab, the technology brand formed by JSAUX and SSPAI, a group of Chinese science and technology media, announces that it is featuring its two flagship products at this year’s CES in Las Vegas: the BANG!CASE (available for iPhone 14, 15, and 16 Pro and Pro Max) and the GAMEBABY (available for iPhone 15, and 16 Pro Max).

° Ecovacs rolled out a robot vacuum with a self-washing mop.

° Panasonic launched its flagship W95B series (55″, 65″, 75″, and 85″) Mini LED TV with Apple AirPlay and Apple Home compatibility.

° Swippitt introduced a charging solution designed to eliminate the need to manually plug in your iPhone.

° ESR introduced an upgraded version of its popular MagSafe-compatible Stash Stand cases for the iPhone 16 series, featuring a patented Camera Control cover.

° Anker debuted a solar umbrella and other new charging tech.

° Birdfy, which specializes in birdwatching technology, debuted new eco-friendly products.

° U-tech announced the Ultraloq Bolt Mission UWB + NFC, at smart lock with built-in Ultra-Wideband technology built in.

° Eureka rolled out a robot vacuum cleaner that can see and deal with water on a wet floor.

° Plugable introduced two new USB-C docks along with a 10-port USB-C charger.

° Altec Lansing launched new premium adult headphones and an enhanced version of its award-winning kids’ headphones.

° Nanoleaf introduced several new Nanoleaf devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related