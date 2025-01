Apple has announced that its next Swift Student Challenge will begin taking admissions on February 3.

The challenge empowers students to join a worldwide community of developers using Swift — the same programming language used by professionals — to create the next wave of groundbreaking apps, says Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations.

Submissions for the 2025 Swift Student Challenge will run for three weeks and is open to students, educators, and their advocates .

Apple will recognize a total of 350 Swift Student Challenge winners whose submissions demonstrate excellence in innovation, creativity, social impact, or inclusivity. From this group, 50 Distinguished Winners will receive additional recognition and be invited to Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino next summer.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today