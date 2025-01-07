The Apple Vision Pro will soon support NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW cloud gaming platform, NVIDIA announced.

GeForce Now (stylized as GeForce NOW) is the brand used by the company for its cloud gaming service. It purportedly has over 2,000 games.

“In collaboration with Apple, Meta and ByteDance, NVIDIA is expanding GeForce NOW cloud gaming to Apple Vision Pro spatial computers, Meta Quest 3 and 3S and Pico virtual- and mixed-reality devices — with all the bells and whistles of NVIDIA technologies, including ray tracing and NVIDIA DLSS,” the company said in a press release.

Later this month, NVIDIA says these supported devices will give members access to an extensive library of games to stream through GeForce NOW by opening the browser to play.geforcenow.com when the newest app update, version 2.0.70, starts rolling out later this month.

About the Vision Pro

Demos of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here, then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related