Apple has signed the largest new lease in the Seattle office market since 2019, taking 193,000 square feet at Arbor Blocks, West, reports Colliers.

Meta, which moved into the building in 2019, terminated its lease early to “make way for Apple,” according to the article. The space was originally listed as a sublease. Meta said in January 2023 that it was subleasing its 6-story office at Arbor Blocks 333.

Apple announced plans to expand in Seattle in June 2019. At the time the tech giant said it planned an additional 2,000 new jobs over the course of the next five years.

In 2017, it was reported that Apple planned to “significantly expand” its engineering operations in Seattle. And in 2018 Apple announced plans to establish new sites in Seattle, San Diego and Culver City and expand in cities across the United States including Pittsburgh, New York and Boulder, Colorado with the potential for additional expansion elsewhere in the US over time.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related