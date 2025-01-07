Apple plans to add new countries to its Apple News service beyond the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia, according to the Financial Times (a subscription is required to read the article).

The report says the tech giant’s plans include building its locally focused news coverage in the UK, as well as bringing its puzzles section to the country. The latter is currently limited to the US and Canada.

Last November, Apple began directly selling ads shown in the Apple News app for the first time, according to Axios.

The company had been selling its own ad inventory in search and within its App Store for a while. However, until November, it relied on third-party vendors to sell Apple News ads. Now the tech giant is pitching new ad units that it hopes will maximize revenue for itself and its publishing partners, according to Axios. Key points from the report:

Beginning this year, Apple will sell premium sponsorships of editorially curated content for relevant events, such as the Met Gala, the U.S. Open, and more.

In addition to premium sponsorships, the Apple News team is also pitching banner placements and video ads across 17 different formats, including carousel ads that feature different products.

Advertisers will also be able to sponsor specific feeds within Apple News, should they wish to contextually align with certain topics.

A new sponsorship unit will soon be available as a banner ad at the top of the Apple News Feed.

Publishers will get a 70% cut of the ad revenue sold by Apple within their articles.

They will get a percentage of the ad revenue sold by Apple within the Apple News feed, dependent on engagement with their content.

Apple News publishers will continue to receive 100% of the revenue from the advertising that they sell against their content in the app.

