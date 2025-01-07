Here are some of the announcements from this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas:

° Espresso Displays previewed a new pro-grade portable display the Espresso 15 Pro. Pricing hasn’t been announced.

° Hisense unveiled the 136MX MicroLED, the brand’s first consumer-ready MicroLED display.

° Lutron launched new Caséta Smart Shades for smart window control with pricing starting at US$399.

° Ugreen showcased its new NASync iDX6011 and iDX6011 Pro AI-powered network-attached storage (NAS) devices.

° Nakamichi unveiled the $2,499 Shockwafe Wireless, the latest addition to its Shockwafe soundbar lineup.

° Sansui showcased its 27-inch AI Gaming Monitor; pricing hasn’t been announced.

° Tianma exhibited a variety of new display technologies and solutions.

° Xero Shows introduced the XB+ SmartShoe, a new footwear innovation featuring sensor technology that provides real-time feedback designed to address running form and reduce the risk of injuries.

° JSAUX unveiled its FlipGo Horizon, a new entry in its line of portable monitors.

° Merach rolled out its home fitness line of products.

° Lexar Enterprise spotlighted its memory solutions that cover embedded, removable cards, PC/server, and automotive.

° Other World Computing announced the OWC ThunderBlade X12, a professional grade RAID solution coming in March.

° Kidde, a home fire safety brand1, and Ring, a smart home security company, announced a new partnership and collection of Smart Smoke and Combination Alarms (Smoke + CO).

° TP-Link Systems Inc. introduced its latest Wi-Fi 7 collection of mesh systems and routers.

° Victrola unveiled five different turntables and a pair of bookshelf speakers.

° Schlage rolled out its nSchlage Sense Pro Smart Deadbolt, the company’s first Ultra Wideband-enabled smart lock, complete with support for Matter-over-Thread.

° ShiftCam debuted the Planck, which it says is the smallest SSD ever made.

° Scosche introduced new MagSafe-compatible phone mounts, eco-friendly chargers, compact vacuums, and smart location trackers.

° ESR unveiled its ESR HaloLock MagMouse Wireless Mouse and ESR Geo Digital Pencil.

° Aqara displayed a lineup of smart home devices with tighter integration with Apple HomeKit and the Matter protocol.

° AUKEY showcased its new MagFusion Titan 6-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger and the MagFusion UltraSlim 5000 Qi2 Magnetic Wireless Power Bank.

° Pexar debuted a new 15.6-inch digital picture frame.

° ecobee announced Smart Thermostat Essential, a new smart thermostat.

° Roborock offered robotic vacuum with an “arm” that can pick up things like dirty socks.

° Western Digital served up new SanDisk storage solutions uniquely designed for creators and gaming enthusiasts at home.

