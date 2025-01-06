Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From The MacObserver: Apple’s latest iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia updates have a feature called Enhanced Visual Search (EVS). This feature, which is enabled by default, allows users to search for landmarks and points of interest in their photos but requires sending some photo data to Apple’s servers.

° From AppleInsider: “Marvel Rivals” developer NetEase will reverse 100-year bans imposed on players who used emulation software to play the game on Mac and other platforms.

° From 9to5Mac: A new year has begun, and Apple didn’t wait long to update its list of vintage and obsolete products. This time, the company has added the iconic Apple Watch Series 4 to the list of vintage products, as well as one of the last Intel Macs launched by the company.

° From MacRumors: Apple plans to hold its first earnings call of 2025 on Thursday, January 30, according to the company’s Investor Relations website.

° From Macworld: Here are some operating system features Mahmoud Irani would like to see Apple implement this year.

