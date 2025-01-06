Artonic Design has unveiled Komutr, which it says is the world’s first MagSafe earbuds.

According to CEO Fabien Gaussorgues, the standout feature of Komutr is its integration of MagSafe technology, which allows the earbuds to attach to compatible devices, chargers, and accessories magnetically. He adds that other features of the earbuds are:

Crystal-Clear Sound: High-fidelity audio drivers deliver an immersive listening experience.

Slim, Compact Form: The thinnest MagSafe earbuds on the market, making them significantly slimmer than other options like AirPods. A 0.47″ slim case and 0.17 oz featherweight per earbud.

Ergonomic Design: Lightweight, comfortable fit suitable for extended wear.

Extended Battery Life: Enjoy up to 10 hours of playback, with a total of 30 hours using the MagSafe charging case.

Universal Compatibility: Works seamlessly with iOS and Android devices, with adjustable options for smartphones without MagSafe capabilitiies.

Komutr will be available for pre-order starting January 15 with a retail launch planned for May 2025. The earbuds are priced at US$129 for pre-orders, with the MagSafe charging case included. Customers can secure their discounted pre-orders via https://www.artronicdesigns.com/komutr-earbuds-preorder/ with delivery for March 2025.

