Apple led the global smartphone market in terms of revenues and recorded its highest-ever shipments, revenues and average selling price (ASPs) for a third quarter in quarter three (Q3) of 2024, according to Counterpoint Research.

Global smartphone revenues rose 10% year-over-year (YoY) in the quarter, driven by a 7% increase in ASP. Both revenue and ASP hit their highest levels ever for Q3, according to Counterpoint. Samsung retained the top position globally with a 19% volume share.

