Apple has launched a Shazam Fast Forward 2025 website that spotlights 50 music artists who are predicted to have a breakthrough year.

“These are Shazam’s Predictions for breakthrough artists in 2025: 50 artists from trending genres revealed over 5 days,: says Apple. “Featuring emerging artists who, based on Shazam data and reviewed by our editors, are poised to have a breakthrough year. It’s a remarkably global and diverse selection, hailing from 26 countries and spanning sounds from Indie-Rock to UK Drill.”

In November 2024 Apple said its Shazam app had officially surpassed over 100 billion song recognitions since it launched. To help put that into perspective:

That’s equivalent to 12 songs identified for every person on Earth.

A person would need to use Shazam to identify a song every second for 3,168 years to reach 100 billion.

That’s more than 2,200x the number of identifications of Shazam’s top song ever, “Dance Monkey,” with over 45 million tags.

Shazam Predictions 2023 alum Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” was the first track released this year to hit 10 million recognitions, and the fastest, doing so in 178 days. At that pace, it would take more than 4,800 years for it to hit 100 billion.

Shazam launched in 2002 as an SMS service in the UK, and back then, music fans would dial 2580, hold up their phones to identify music, and receive the song name and artist via text message. Shazam’s following and influence continued to grow in the years that followed, but it was the 2008 debut of the App Store and introduction of Shazam’s iOS app that brought its music recognition technology to millions of users, says Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. By the summer of 2011, Shazam had already recognized over one billion songs.

It’s available as a standalone app and as a built-in feature on the iPhone and iPad.

