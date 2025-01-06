Apple is working on an update for Apple Intelligence designed to address the numerous complaints about inaccurate summaries of news headlines, Apple told the BBC News.

Last month Apple Intelligence’s AI-powered summary falsely made it appear BBC News had published an article claiming Mangione, the man arrested following the murder of healthcare insurance CEO Brian Thompson in New York, had shot himself. He has not. A spokesperson from the BBC said the corporation had contacted Apple “to raise this concern and fix the problem.”

However the BBC said it’s not the only news publisher which has had headlines misrepresented by Apple Intelligence’s summary feature. On November 21, three articles on different topics from the New York Times were grouped together in one notification – with one part reading “Netanyahu arrested”, referring to the Israeli prime minister,” the BBC noted

What’s more, Reporters Without Borders said these incidents illustrates that generative AI services are still too immature to produce reliable information for the public, and should not be allowed on the market for such uses.

Today Apple told BBC News that it’s working on a software change to “further clarify” when the notifications are summaries that have been generated by the Apple Intelligence system. The update is due “in the coming weeks”.

Apple previously said its notification summaries – which group together and rewrite previews of multiple recent app notifications into a single alert on user’s lock screens – aim to allow users to “scan for key details”.

“Apple Intelligence features are in beta and we are continuously making improvements with the help of user feedback,” Apple said in a statement to BBC News, adding that receiving the summaries is optional.

“A software update in the coming weeks will further clarify when the text being displayed is summarization provided by Apple Intelligence,” the tech giant said. “We encourage users to report a concern if they view an unexpected notification summary.”

