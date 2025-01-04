Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of December 30-January 3.

° Apple has announced that Apple TV+ will be available to stream for free from Saturday, January 4 to Sunday, January 5.

° The leaker known as “yeux1122” says that Apple will release a new Magic Mouse in 2026 with a more ergonomic design.

° Apple “Sherlocked” a lot of apps in its operating system updates announced at the 2024 Worldwide Developer Conference. Sherlocking is when Apple introduces a new feature that renders a third-party tool irrelevant.

° I was mostly happy with Apple’s various announcements this year. But to say I was disappointed with the iPadOS 18 update introduced at June’s Worldwide Developer Conference is an understatement.

° Here are the Apple World Today gang’s Apple-related predictions for 2025.

° Here are my favorite products of 2024.

° PC World names the HomePod mini as the best smart speaker for Apple Home users.

° Apple has launched a Chinese New Year discount promotion in, well, China, running January 4-7.

° Apple has launched a homepage promotion of a free three-month trial of Apple Fitness+, Apple’s fitness and wellness service.

° The Office of Compliance and Field Operations of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued a “Notice of Violation” to Apple concerning Apple AirTags.

° The Competition Commission of India is reportedly set to announce its finding that Apple has committed antitrust violations with the App Store, and has informed the company.

° Apple has agreed to pay US$95 million to settle a proposed class action lawsuit claiming that its voice-activated Siri assistant violated users’ privacy.

° macOS users are being banned from the Marvel Rivals game, according to Reddit posts.

