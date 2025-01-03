Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: Apple plans to expand iPhone Driver’s Licenses to another seven U.S. states.

° From 9to5Mac: Samsung is reportedly working on a 3-layer stacked camera sensor for the iPhone.

° From The MacObserver: Discover five old Apple products that deliver exceptional value for the money.

° From Macworld: Here’s everything you need to know about the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M5, M5 Pro and M5 Max.

° From Cult of Mac: Apple will launch several products in 2025, but these are the 5 things from the company that could wow us.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, The implications of Pat Gelsinger stepping down as Chairman of Intel are discussed and debated by the MacVoices Live! panel of Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Marty Jencius, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Ben Roethig, Jim Rea, and Mark Fuccio.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related