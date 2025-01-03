LG Display plans to readjust its OLED line, where it manufactures OLED panels for tablets and PCs, so that the South Korean company can also produce OLED panels for iPhones, according to The Elec.

The line has been seeing its operation rate drop due to the slowdown in demand for Apple’s latest OLED iPads, sources told the publication. Readjusting the line allows LG Display to save money while increasing its overall production capacity for OLED panels aimed at iPhones.

