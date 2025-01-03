Shipments to China of foreign-branded smartphones, including the iPhone, fell by 47.4% in November from a year earlier, according to data released on Friday from a government-affiliated research firm, down for the fourth month.

As noted by Reuters, calculations based on the data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) showed that foreign brand shipments decreased to 3.04 million units from 5.769 million units a year earlier. The decline follows October’s 44.25% year-on-year drop in foreign smartphone shipments, extending a downward trend in the world’s largest smartphone market.

To try and spur iPhone sales, Apple has launched a Chinese New Year discount promotion in, well, China, running January 4-7.

This includes up to ~$70 savings on the iPhone 16 Pro Max, as well as discounts on other iPhone 16 models, iPhone 15, iPhone 14, MacBook Air, iPad Pro, iPad Air, Apple Watch, AirPods and Apple Pencil. The discounts are available when customers buy through Apple using select payment methods, like WeChat or Alipay.

