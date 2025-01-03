As noted by AppleInsider, Apple is selling a special limited edition of AirPods 4 to mark the Year of the Snake, with a specially engraved charging case available in China and select regions.

Apple is selling the Year of the Snake special edition AirPods 4 through its regional online stores in China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan. They cost the same as the standard edition models, except they have the premade engraving on them. The box the AirPods 4 ship in also has a limited-edition symbol on the side.

The snake is the sixth of the twelve-year cycle of animals which appear in the Chinese zodiac related to the Chinese calendar. The Year of the Snake is associated with the Earthly Branch symbol.

