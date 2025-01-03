Apple has announced that Apple Fitness+ kicks off the new year with its biggest lineup of programming, bringing users more ways to stay active and mindful in 2025.

The service introduces a progressive strength training program designed to take the guesswork out of putting together the perfect routine, along with a conditioning program for pickleball — one of the world’s fastest-growing sports. A new workshop-style yoga program helps users improve their skills with popular peak poses, while a breath meditation program supports managing stress, boosting energy, and enhancing focus.

The Artist Spotlight series features more of music’s biggest stars, including Janet Jackson, Coldplay, Bruno Mars, and Kendrick Lamar, while new Time to Walk episodes feature Adam Scott, Rita Ora, Daddy Yankee, Tiffany Haddish, and others. Alex Wong, celebrated choreographer and dancer, leads an exclusive dance workout takeover.

The new content will be available starting Monday, January 6, on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. And with Apple Watch, users can supercharge their experience and add a layer of extra motivation with real-time metrics to track progress.

Fitness+ is also collaborating with Strava to bring a new integration to the Strava app experience, along with a special Fitness+ trial offer for Strava subscribers, and celebrated athletes from the Strava community will appear as guests in workouts.

Apple Fitness+ is available as a subscription service for US$9.99 per month or $79.99 per year, and can be shared with up to five other family members. It’s also included in the Apple One Premier plan, which, where available, also gives customers access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and iCloud+ with 2TB of storage, and can be shared with up to five other family members.

