Apple is expected to see strong demand for its iPhone Pro models in India this year, driven by local manufacturing and recent price reductions across its smartphone lineup, according to Counterpoint Research.

The research group says the country’s smartphone market is projected to cross $50 billion in value by 2025, driven by the ongoing trend of premiumization. The retail average sales price of India’s smartphone market is expected to cross the $300 mark for the first time in 2025.

The premium segment’s (>INR 30,000 ~$350) share is likely to exceed 20% in 2025, according to Counterpoint. The shift towards premiumization is also being driven by consumers increasingly opting for offline stores, where they can experience premium smartphones first-hand before making a purchase, adds the research group.

