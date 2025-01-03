In August 2024, Apple announced that Luca Maestri would be stepping down as chief financial officer of the company. Now it’s official.

Apple confirmed the change in a Form 8-K, which is used to notify investors in the U.S. about events that may be important to shareholders.

At least for now, Maestri will continue to lead the Corporate Services teams, including information systems and technology, information security, and real estate and development, reporting to Apple CEO Tim Cook. As part of a planned succession, Kevan Parekh, Apple’s Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis, will become Chief Financial Officer and join the executive team.

According to Apple CEO Tim Cook, during his time as CFO, Maestri enabled essential investments and practiced robust financial discipline, which together helped the company more than double its revenue, with services revenue growing more than five times.

Parekh has been at Apple for 11 years and currently leads Financial Planning and Analysis, G&A and Benefits Finance, Investor Relations, and Market Research. Prior to this role, Parekh led Worldwide Sales, Retail, and Marketing Finance. He began his tenure leading the financial support of Apple’s Product Marketing, Internet Sales and Services, and Engineering teams.

Before joining Apple, Parekh held various senior leadership roles at Thomson Reuters and General Motors, where he also had extensive global experience. Parekh is an electrical engineer with a Bachelor’s of Science from the University of Michigan and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

