Apple CEO Tim Cook plans to donate $1 million to Donald Trump’s inauguration fund, reports Axios.

The donation will come directly from Cook, and won’t be a donation from Apple, Inc. It reflects a long, collaborative relationship between Trump and Cook that included many meetings during Trump’s first term, and dinner at Mar-a-Lago last month, the article adds.

From Axios: Cook, a proud Alabama native, believes the inauguration is a great American tradition, and is donating to the inauguration in the spirit of unity, the sources said. The company is not expected to give.

Cook, with a consistent presence in Washington, has made it clear over the years that he believes in participation, not sitting on the sidelines, and engaging with policymakers from both sides of the aisle.

