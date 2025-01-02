The Office of Compliance and Field Operations of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued a “Notice of Violation” to Apple concerning Apple AirTags.

The notice involves alleging violations of the warning label requirements of Reese’s Law. Reese’s Law and CPSC regulations that implement it establish performance and warning label requirements for consumer products with button cell or coin batteries, to protect children from life threatening ingestion.

According to the CPSC, Apple’s AirTag met the performance requirements for securing the AirTag’s lithium coin cell battery; however, the units imported after the March 19, 2024, effective date of Reese’s Law didn’t have the required on-product and on-box warnings concerning the severe risk of injury from battery ingestion if these small batteries are not kept out of reach of children.

The CPSC says Apple has now included a warning symbol inside the battery compartment and changed its box to include required warning statements and symbols. Because a number of violative units have been sold to consumers, and to assist consumers in the future, Apple has updated the instructions that appear in the Find My app each time a user is prompted to change the AirTag battery to now include a warning about the hazards of button and coin cell batteries.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related