macOS users are being banned from the Marvel Rivals game, according to Reddit posts.

The ban seems to involve folks who are using CodeWeavers, Windows emulation software, to play the free first-person-shooter game. Marvel Rivals currently has no macOS client.

Affected macOS players reportedly join the game are told that they’ve been issued a penalty because violations of the game’s rules has been detected. Apparently using emulation software is “cheating.” Some affected players have seen their login details suspended.

Marvel Rivals is a a superhero team-based PVP shooter in which players can assemble an all-star Marvel squad, devise strategies by combining powers to form unique team-up skills and fight in ever-changing battlefields across the continually evolving Marvel universe.

Here’s a Reddit post from CodeWeavers CEO James Ramey regarding the macOS ban: “We’re in the process of reaching out to NetEase Games to see if there is anything that can be done to allow macOS users to run Marvel Rivals. I cannot promise that this will change as that is their decision to make, but I can assure them that macOS users that are running CrossOver to play Marvel Rivals are not cheating. I am sure that if we are successful that this will be widely announced. Otherwise, we will continue to plead our case.”

