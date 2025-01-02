Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From AppleInsider: An unknown number of users say that their M4 Macs are failing to show the correct resolution for their 5K ultrawide monitors, leaving displays either blurry or too small to read.

° From 9to5Mac: CarPlay 2 was supposed to arrive in 2024. So where is it?

° From MacRumors: Apple launched almost 30 new hardware products in 2024. Here’s a look back at exactly what we got last year.

° From Macworld: Here are the best games to play on your Mac.

° From CNET: Patrick Holland got to tour Apple’s specialized laboratories in Cupertino where company engineers test and calibrate the iPhone 16’s audio and video capabilities.

