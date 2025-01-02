The Competition Commission of India is reportedly set to announce its finding that Apple has committed antitrust violations with the App Store, and has informed the company.

A group called “Together We Fight Society” (TWFS) complained to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in 2021 about Apple’s App Store rules and fees. In July 2024, the CCI made a preliminary conclusion that Apple had abused its position of power over digital services and products.

In November the CCI turned down a request from Apple to put a hold on an investigation report that found the company breached competition laws. The CCI been investigating Apple since 2021 for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the apps market by forcing developers to use its proprietary in-app purchase system. The tech giant has denied wrongdoing saying it was a small player in India where phones that use Google’s Android system are dominant. Apple has asked for the investigative report to be put on hold, but was denied.

