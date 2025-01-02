Apple has launched a homepage promotion of a free three-month trial of Apple Fitness+, Apple’s fitness and wellness service.
As 9to5Mac notes, the offer itself isn’t new – it’s been available with the purchase of a new device since 2022 – “but the homepage promo is clearly intended to tap into new year resolutions.”
Regular pricing for Fitness+ is US$9.99 monthly or $79.99 annually. The pricing is for the entire family (with Family Sharing). It can also be bundled in an Apple One subscription.
All you need is an iPhone to use Fitness+. However, when you use Fitness+ with Apple Watch, you’ll get real‑time personal metrics onscreen, like your heart rate, the calories you burn, and the progress of all three Activity rings, during every workout.
