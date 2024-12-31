PC World named the HomePod mini as the Best Smart Speaker for Apple Home users in its list of the best smart home products of 2024.

Here’s what the publication has to say about the speaker: The Apple Home ecosystem feels like it’s on the edge of something big, with word that Apple may be close to unveiling a touchscreen home hub that can be wall-mounted or docked in a speaker stand. At the same time, Apple’s existing HomePods—the full-size, second-generation HomePod, and the more affordable HomePod mini—have been left behind in terms of Apple Intelligence support. Given the uncertainty, those who want to invest in Apple’s smart home hardware now should hedge their bets with the HomePod mini, which offers the same smart home connectivity as the pricier second-gen HomePod—including Thread and Matter support—for a fraction of the price.

