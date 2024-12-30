Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From The MacObserver: Looking for Apple discounts for seniors? Learn about the different options to save on Apple products with this detailed guide.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple’s upcoming “HomePad” will offer three reasons to put it in every corner of your room.

° From Macworld: Here’s why the Apple Watch needs a reboot.

° From AppleInsider: Consumer electronics and iPhone accessory maker Zagg is letting customers know that credit card transactions between October 26 and November 7, 2024 may have been compromised due to a hack of a third-party payment processor.

° From MacVoices Live!: The MacVoices Live! panel of Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Marty Jencius, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Ben Roethig, Jim Rea, and Mark Fuccio look at a new option that may get around GM’s anti-CarPlay stance, and what it means for customers, then share some of the items that were on the “buy” list for the Black Friday schedule.

