Apple has updated its homepage to honor former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who died Sunday at the age of 100.

James Earl (“Jimmy”) Carter Jr. was an American politician who served as the 39th president of the United States from 1977 to 1981. A member of the Democratic Party, Carter previously served from 1963 to 1967 in the Georgia State Senate and from 1971 to 1975 as the 76th governor of Georgia.

Born and raised in Plains, Georgia, He was the longest-lived president in U.S. history and the first to live to 100 years.

He was awarded the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize for work to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development. You can read more about him here.

President Carter’s funeral will be held on Jan. 9 at Washington National Cathedral. He will also lie in state in the Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol, the Carter Center said on Monday, after an invitation was extended to the former president’s family by Congress.

