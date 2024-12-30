Apple has announced that Apple TV+ will be available to stream for free from Saturday, January 4 to Sunday, January 5.

Folks can access all the streaming services shows and movies at no charge. providing its full catalog with no subscription fee. It’s the first time Apple has ever done this. The tech giant is obviously hoping to get folks hooked on its impressive line-up of films and series.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related