Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of December 22-27.

° Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple is working to make its AirPods more of a health device.

° Apple should definitely reconsider plans to revive its AirPort line-up.

° Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple is working on an in-home security camera and smart doorbell.

° A new report from the Heat Initiative and ParentsTogether Action claims the Apple App Store has hundreds of “risky” apps rated as appropriate for kids.

° (RED) says that Apple donated US$5 for every Apple Pay purchase made at Apple from Nov 29 – Dec 8, raising a total of $3 million for the The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

° The United Kingdom’s Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) says Nikki Stopford’s class action claim of over £7 billion against Google for alleged breaches of competition law in respect of its search services in the UK may proceed to a full trial.

° Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says new entry level iPads are coming in the spring. He adds that a next generation iPhone SE and new iPad Air are on the same general timeline. The M4 MacBook Air will be earlier, he adds.

° Apple claims that it’s not developing its own search engine, but I’m skeptical.

° One of the complaints about the Apple Vision Pro is that it only provides a solo (one-user) experience. Apple seems to be working to overcome this limitation.

° Only about one-third of Apple customers use the Apple TV set-top box, according to CIRP.

° Apple has filed for a patent that involves “Apple Glasses” that work wirelessly with an iPhone.

° Apple is teasing some kind of upcoming Apple TV+ surprise that’s set to happen on January 4 and January 5.

° A foldable iPhone will purportedly arrive to users by September 2026.

° Apple’s iPhone 17 lineup could sport a redesigned camera bar running along the width of the devices instead of the smaller bump on this year’s iPhone 16 series.

