Snail, Inc., a global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, has announced that its subsidiary, Snail Games USA, in collaboration with Studio Wildcard, and Grove Street Games, marks a “significant moment” in the expansion of the ARK franchise with the launch of ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition worldwide.

It’s available at the Appple App Store and Google Play Store. It’s free, but does promote in-app purchases. Snail Games has also announced two major updates for ARK: Extinction Ascended and Bob’s Tall Tales: Wasteland War.

Here’s how ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition is described: It delivers a complete dinosaur survival experience tailored for mobile devices. This new free adaptation includes the massive content from PC and console versions of ARK: Survival Evolved and its acclaimed Expansion Packs—Scorched Earth, Aberration, Extinction, Genesis Parts 1 & 2, and fan-favorite maps like Ragnarok.

With its debut, players can explore massive worlds, tame and train over 150 dinosaurs, and build and craft in an expansive multiplayer environment. The title also introduces the ARK Pass, a subscription-based service offering exclusive perks, including monthly bonuses, expanded access to in-game content, and the ability to unlock all current and future expansions.

