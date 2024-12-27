Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From AppleInsider: One of Apple’s apps for Android has popped up on the Google Play’s store top downloaded apps over Christmas. Here’s why the “Move to iOS” app has launched itself into the top 40, and what it does.

° From 9to5Mac: The Meta Quest line of AR and VR headsets appear to be popular Christmas gifts this year, as the Meta Horizon companion soars to the top of the iPhone App Store in the US region, and around the world.

° From Apple’s YouTube channel: Here’s how the Apple Watch can help you meet your 2025 fitness goals.

° From The MacObserver: Apple is expected to separate the CPU and GPU in the M5 Pro, Max, and Ultra chips.

° From Macworld: Whether your new to Apple or just getting your first Mac, here’ how to get started down the path towards being a power user.

