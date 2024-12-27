Research from the Canalys research group shows PC shipments (excluding tablets) to the United States grew 7% year-on-year to 17.9 million units in the third quarter (Q3) of 2024. And it was good news for Apple.

The tech giant sold 2,8 million Macs in Q3 for 15.8% U.S. PC market share. That compares to sales of 2.5 million and 14.9% market share in Q3 of 2023. Mac sales grew 13% year-over-year.

Ahead of Apple in the U.S. PC market are: HP (24.2% market share); Dell (22.3% market share); and Lenovo (17.2% market share).

Canalys says that notebooks drove the Q3 growth, with shipments up 9% annually. Looking ahead, the research group says the U.S. PC market recovery is expected to continue, but at a slower rate than previously anticipated. Total PC shipments to the U.S. are expected to rise 6% to just under 70 million units in 2024 followed by modest 2% growth in both 2025 and 2026.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related