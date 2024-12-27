The Mac Admins Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to supporting the global community of Apple administrators, has launched a collaborative speaker series cosponsored by Fleet Device Management, an open-source system for managing Macs, iPhones, and other devices.

Flying out a new speaker every month, this initiative will bring top-tier thought leaders, experts, and innovators in the field of macOS administration to local meetups for Mac Admins nationwide, according to Erin Merchant, co-chair of the Mac Admins Foundation Board of Director.

He says as part of the foundation’s ongoing commitment to supporting IT professionals and fostering community engagement, this sponsored speaker series will cover a variety of topics essential to Mac administrators, including:

Which new macOS and iOS features organizations are adopting (and which ones they’re not)

How to implement enterprise-grade employee onboarding

Security best practices

The latest open source tools in github.com/macadmins

Automation tips and tricks

Real-world stories about managing thousands of Macs

By featuring a new speaker every month at different local meetups, the Mac Admins Foundation and Fleet aim to provide a fresh perspective and access to valuable networking opportunities for Mac admins at every level, Merchant says.

For more information about the upcoming speaker series, including a list of scheduled speakers and meetup locations, visit fleetdm.com/meetups.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related