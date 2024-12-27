There’s some kinda good news for the Apple Vision Pro: shipments of the spatial computer saw sequential growth in the third quarter (Q3) of 2024 following its international expansion, reports Counterpoint Research.

However, overall, global VR headset shipments in Q3 2024 fell 4% year-over-year (YoY) and 16% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), marking the third consecutive quarter of declines, notes the research group.

Meta maintained its market dominance, despite a decline in its Q3 2024 market share as consumers awaited the release of the upcoming Meta Quest 3S. Counterpoint says tThe VR market faces ongoing challenges due to hardware limitations and slow cost reductions. These issues are unlikely to be resolved soon, leading to continued stagnation.

However, Counterpoint says, in contrast, the AR+AI smart glasses segment is set to grow in 2025, driven by Generative AI advancements, the introduction of Android XR OS, and new entries from major tech companies.

As for the Vision Pro, its shipments doubled QoQ following its international launch in China, Europe, and APAC. However, Apple’s recovery is expected to be short-lived, with a sequential decline expected in Q4 2024 as the initial international market hype diminishes, according to Counterpoint. The research group expects international sales to account for nearly 90% of Apple’s total shipments in the second half of 2024.

