As noted by MacRumors, Apple is teasing some kind of upcoming Apple TV+ surprise that’s set to happen on January 4 and January 5.

The tech giant is telling customers to “stay tuned” and “save the date” in social media posts. So what is the surprise? Speculation is that it’s a special promotion of some kind. However, I’m skeptical, though I admit I have no alternative theory.

