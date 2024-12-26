Apple has announced that its upcoming annual New Year promotion in Japan will provide customers with a free Apple gift card worth up to ¥30,000 with the purchase of eligible Apple devices.

As noted by MacRumors, Customers in Japan can get an Apple gift card when shopping at Apple from January 2 to January 5, and as a bonus, the first 50,000 people to purchase an iPhone 15, iPhone 14, or iPhone SE will get an exclusive Year of the Snake AirTag.

Apple is offering up to ¥11,000 for an iPhone purchase, up to ¥30,000 when buying a MacBook Air, up to ¥15,000 for a current-generation iPad, iPad Air, or iPad Pro, ¥11,000 for an Apple Watch, and up to ¥12,000 for AirPods Max, AirPods 4, or AirPods Pro 2. Apple is also offering gift cards alongside the purchase of the Apple TV set-top box, select Beats headphones, and select Apple accessories.

All details are available on Apple’s Japan website. The promotion will run January 2-6. .

Like this: Like Loading...

Related