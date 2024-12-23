Developer Martin Lexow has updated his PolyCapture app for macOS to version 1.10.

The app — available at the Mac App Store — allows you to record cameras, microphones, screens, and apps — individually or multiple at once. The update introduces “Merge Tracks,” a feature that combines recorded sources (saved as separate files during recording) into a single video or audio file with just a few clicks.

With PolyCapture, you can record webcams, capture cards, iOS devices, microphones, entire screens, specific screen areas or individual app windows. Camera recording fully supports macOS’s built-in video effects, such as Portrait Mode, Studio Light, Center Stage, and Reactions (on supported cameras).

Microphone recording utilizes macOS’s real-time Voice Isolation to enhance speech by reducing background noise (on supported microphones). Screen capturing can exclude apps on the fly, ensuring nothing interferes with your recording. You can even record your screen’s audio exclusively.

Recordings are saved in industry-standard file formats (mov, caf). You can locate and manage your recordings with the remarkable built-in Organizer.

Lexox says PolyCapture prioritizes your privacy. Your recordings and all related metadata remain offline, on your device, where they belong. Everything is processed on your Mac.

PolyCapture is free, but does offer in-app purchases to access all features.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related