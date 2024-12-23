In an X post, (RED) says that Apple donated US$5 for every Apple Pay purchase made at Apple from Nov 29 – Dec 8, raising a total of $3 million for the The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

“Thank you, Apple and Apple customers for hitting this incredible milestone and helping provide life-saving healthcare in vulnerable communities,” said (RED).

Apple runs this donation campaign ahead of World AIDS Day on December 1 each year. The Global Fund aims to combat diseases such as HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria throughout the developing world. Apple said its donation to the organization will continue to “help fund critical health programs that save lives.”

(RED) is an organization that “partners with the world’s most iconic brands and people to create products and experiences that fight AIDS and the injustices that enable pandemics to thrive.”

