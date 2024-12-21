Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of December 15-20.

° Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple’s new vision for the future of computing is a “giant, iPad-like foldable device.”

° Apple is preparing a series of foldable products, including a 19-inch Mac laptop and a foldable iPhone, according to The Wall Street Journal.

° Apple has announced a new holiday event from the Emmy Award-winning series “Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” with “A Carpool Karaoke Christmas.”

° Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple is rethinking the mouse for the modern era. He says a new Magic Mouse is in the works.

° The iPad sees 8.7% growth year-on-year in India in quarter three, according to the Canalys research group.

° Apple TV+ has renewed its hit series, “Silo,” for two more seasons, after which the series will conclude.

° Apple has unveiled the most downloaded apps and games of the year across iPhone, iPad, and Apple Arcade, with charts localized for users in more than 30 countries and regions.

° A new survey says that, so far, AI features have failed to improve iPhone and Samsung smartphone users.

° The Democratic Republic of Congo has filed criminal complaints against Apple subsidiaries in France and Belgium, accusing the tech firm of using conflict minerals in its supply chain.

° iPad sales in China drop 13% annually as of the third quarter of 2024, according to the Canalys research group.

° Apple TV+ shows have been nominated for six SCL Awards by the Society of Composers & Lyricists.

° Apple has apparently canceled its plans for a hardware subscription service that would let customers “subscribe” to get a new iPhone each year.

° Apple has released a report that highlights its concerns g its concerns about the flaws in the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) interoperability requirements, especially those involving access to user data.

° Apple’s iPhone dominates the wireless charging smartphone category.

° The TrendForce research group says the Apple Vision Pro has reshaped the VR/MR landscape.

° Calin Pacurariu, CEO of Spatial, predicts that 2025 will be a three-horse race between Apple, Meta, and Google in the spatial computing arena.

